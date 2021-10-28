Haverford Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of American Express by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $178.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.65.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

