HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of HBT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.77. 23,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,683. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HBT Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 156.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of HBT Financial worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

