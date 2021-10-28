Head to Head Analysis: First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) versus Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get First Financial alerts:

64.6% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First Financial has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Financial and Horizon Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Horizon Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial.

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Financial pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial and Horizon Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $202.96 million 2.73 $53.84 million $3.93 10.80 Horizon Bancorp $265.00 million 3.06 $68.50 million $1.53 12.08

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 29.63% 9.91% 1.29% Horizon Bancorp 32.13% 12.31% 1.43%

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats First Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.