Head-To-Head Analysis: Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) vs. Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 87.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $437.51 million 9.53 $66.12 million $1.05 18.27 Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 5.65 $22.18 million N/A N/A

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Physicians Realty Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.18%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 15.47% 2.53% 1.58% Urstadt Biddle Properties 30.04% 11.69% 3.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. The company was founded by John W. Sweet, Jr. on April 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.