Head to Head Comparison: Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) vs. Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cricut and Greystone Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $959.03 million 6.40 $154.58 million N/A N/A Greystone Logistics $64.93 million 0.40 $3.35 million N/A N/A

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and Greystone Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut N/A N/A N/A Greystone Logistics 5.02% 31.94% 7.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cricut and Greystone Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 2 1 2 0 2.00 Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cricut presently has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.65%. Given Cricut’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cricut is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Cricut shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cricut beats Greystone Logistics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

