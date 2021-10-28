Head to Head Survey: Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) versus Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Betawave has a beta of -7.83, indicating that its share price is 883% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Betawave and Change Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.16 -$112.21 million $1.20 17.89

Betawave has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Betawave and Change Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A Change Healthcare 0 13 3 0 2.19

Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $24.81, suggesting a potential upside of 15.57%.

Profitability

This table compares Betawave and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betawave N/A N/A N/A Change Healthcare -1.75% 12.99% 4.16%

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Betawave on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betawave

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment offers solutions for financial, administrative, clinical and pharmacy transactions, electronic payments, and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services includes solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

