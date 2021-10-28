Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $484.39

Shares of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 484.39 ($6.33) and traded as low as GBX 467 ($6.10). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 467 ($6.10), with a volume of 24,694 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 503.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 484.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £398.23 million and a P/E ratio of 21.13.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

In other Headlam Group news, insider Simon King bought 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £49,785.12 ($65,044.58).

About Headlam Group (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.