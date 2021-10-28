Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HTA opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

