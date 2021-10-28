HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.45 Million

Brokerages expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to announce $64.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.80 million and the highest is $65.62 million. HealthStream reported sales of $61.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $255.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $256.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $274.85 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $276.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 48,509 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.25 million, a P/E ratio of 98.89, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

