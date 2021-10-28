HeartBout (HB) Trading 21.9% Lower This Week

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. HeartBout has a total market cap of $131,967.72 and approximately $162.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00234647 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00099659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

