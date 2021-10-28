Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Price Up 1%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 2,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 58,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

HSDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $32.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,218.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

