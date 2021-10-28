HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €57.00 ($67.05).

A number of research firms have commented on HLE. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 17th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €59.88 ($70.45) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 12 month high of €68.72 ($80.85).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

