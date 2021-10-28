HempCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,553.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $2,553.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,724.05 or 1.00023455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00062495 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00042617 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.43 or 0.00653759 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,892,567 coins and its circulating supply is 263,757,416 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

