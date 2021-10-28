Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the September 30th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBDHF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Hempfusion Wellness has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

