Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,127 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,847% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $48,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth $106,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCIC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,972. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

