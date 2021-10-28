Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Position Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.32% of Herc worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Herc by 13.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRI opened at $170.58 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.43.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

