Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.50% of Herman Miller worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Herman Miller by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

