Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Hertz Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hertz Global stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.01. 1,078,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,502. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Hertz Global has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Hertz Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

