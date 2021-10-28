Heska (HSKA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Heska to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Heska has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Heska to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Heska stock opened at $225.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,184.53 and a beta of 1.72. Heska has a 52 week low of $109.94 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.83.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.
About Heska
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
