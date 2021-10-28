Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.98.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 396,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,096,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.69.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

