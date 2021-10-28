HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of HNI worth $32,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in HNI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in HNI by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in HNI by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HNI opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.08.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

