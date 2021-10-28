Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCMLY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf cut Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 94,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,498. Holcim has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

