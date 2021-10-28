HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) Trading 2.1% Higher

HomeFed Co. (OTCMKTS:HOFD)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.39. 53,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 681% from the average session volume of 6,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38.

About HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD)

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for HomeFed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeFed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.