HomeServe’s (HMSVF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded HomeServe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.60 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of HMSVF remained flat at $$13.10 during trading hours on Thursday. HomeServe has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

