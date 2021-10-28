Honest Price Tops $0.0222 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $78,323.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Honest has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00069501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00096415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,934.69 or 0.99746207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.53 or 0.07075707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022351 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.