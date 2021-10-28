Horizen (ZEN) One Day Volume Hits $49.00 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $909.45 million and $49.00 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $77.87 or 0.00126476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00262098 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00106067 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002586 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,678,331 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

