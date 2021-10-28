Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.35

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 413350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZAC. DA Davidson began coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,174 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Horizon Acquisition by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,800,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HZAC)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

