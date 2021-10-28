Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.35

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 413350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZAC. DA Davidson began coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.
Horizon Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HZAC)
Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.
