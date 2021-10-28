Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Trading Up 6.1%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)’s share price was up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 111,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $823.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

