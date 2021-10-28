Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading Down 16.6% This Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $546,958.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00069213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00069899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00094066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,502.55 or 0.99986529 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.79 or 0.06762693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00020718 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

