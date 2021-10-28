Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Shares of HRZN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,630. The company has a market cap of $355.18 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRZN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

