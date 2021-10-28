H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Raised to C$19.50 at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

