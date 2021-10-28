H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.18

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.18 and last traded at C$16.98, with a volume of 155516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.46.

HR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.03.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

