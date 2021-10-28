HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.22

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.22 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.60 ($0.22). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 17.30 ($0.23), with a volume of 39,876,804 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSS. Numis Securities increased their target price on HSS Hire Group from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of HSS Hire Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of £120.49 million and a P/E ratio of 24.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.09.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

