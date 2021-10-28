HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) Insider Sells £459,825.18 in Stock

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) insider Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of HSS Hire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £459,825.18 ($600,764.54).

Shares of HSS opened at GBX 17.26 ($0.23) on Thursday. HSS Hire Group plc has a one year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.09. The stock has a market cap of £120.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HSS Hire Group from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.