Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.67. Hub Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.95. 208,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.99. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hub Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of Hub Group worth $26,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

