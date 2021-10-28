Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.18.
NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.95. 208,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $79.47.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hub Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of Hub Group worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
