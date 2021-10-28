Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.18.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.95. 208,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $79.47.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hub Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of Hub Group worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

