Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

Humana has increased its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $24.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Humana stock traded up $8.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $467.60. 805,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,512. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.05 and its 200 day moving average is $429.26.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.92.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

