Hush 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,380.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 39.9% against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $595,639.43 and approximately $1,380.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

