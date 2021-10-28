HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Reaches $850,454.11

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $850,454.11 and approximately $610,870.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HYCON has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002038 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00075040 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000137 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

