HyperCash Price Tops $0.61 (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $27.66 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,221.67 or 1.00105944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00063625 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00304413 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.60 or 0.00519633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.00184805 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002046 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000913 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

