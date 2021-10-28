Hyve (HYVE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $741,326.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $741,326.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00070704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00096999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,801.99 or 1.01070598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.07 or 0.06961784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

