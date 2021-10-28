IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 138.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of IAA worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in IAA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in IAA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

IAA opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.59. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

