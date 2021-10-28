IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAC stock opened at $151.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average is $166.22. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.64% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $597,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

