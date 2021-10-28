Iberdrola’s (IBDRY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.68.

Shares of IBDRY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 340,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

