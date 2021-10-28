ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and last traded at GBX 1,212 ($15.83). Approximately 72,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 86,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,216 ($15.89).

The company has a market cap of £830.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,168.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,101.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Gerhard Fusenig purchased 2,000 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100 ($30,180.30).

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

