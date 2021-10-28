IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.24

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. One IDEX coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $143.61 million and approximately $42.10 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00208439 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00098691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,877,593 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

