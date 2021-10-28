IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,157 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $223,420,000. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 243,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $640.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.70. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.12 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.