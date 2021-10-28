Idle Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Idle has a market cap of $12.67 million and $210,855.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $4.65 or 0.00007629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00069968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00094780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,547.05 or 1.01062522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.26 or 0.06938029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002544 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,832 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

