IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IROQ traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.76. IF Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in IF Bancorp by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IF Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IF Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IF Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

