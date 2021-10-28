IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,961 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.11% of IHS Markit worth $47,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 6.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit stock opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $130.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

